Second annual Stratford Center Arts Festival is Sept. 17

“We’re pleased to be able, once again to present the second “Stratford Center Arts Festival,” announced John Dobos, Stratford’s chair of the Economic Development Commission and Richard Fredette, chair of Stratford’s Arts Commission. “This is the second time the two organizations have joined together to encourage Stratford and the region to enjoy Stratford’s downtown by bringing booths showcasing Arts, Crafts and Jewelry.”

The showcase for crafts, jewelry, furniture, photographs, pottery and other jewelry and crafts will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Colonial Square Parking lot. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 24.

“We want to thank Vincent Chase, owner of Colonial Square, for working with us on this event to celebrate Stratford Center,” Dobos and Fredette said. “Our goal is to cause business for Center Restaurants and retailers and bring more people into Stratford to enjoy our community.”

“All of last year’s vendors were pleased with the show and will be returning,” said Neil Sherman, the event’s organizer. “We’ve developed a bolder, simpler marketing plan, with the event and date the central message,” Sherman added. “We expect to bring at least 75 vendors to the show.” There will be free parking at the Stratford Railroad Station.

Vendors will be selling original and hand-made arts and including jewelry. Show organizers are looking for vendors who sell hand-crafted jewelry, hand-crafted woven goods, hand-crafted furniture, hand-crafted wooden objects, hand-crafted sculptures made of iron, metals, glass and ceramics, hand-crafted glass objects, hand-crafted ceramics (pottery, bowls, planters, etc.), photography, paintings, hand-crafted toys (wood). Other items will be presented to the Arts Commission for approval.

To make a booth reservation, contact Economic Development Commissioner Neil Sherman at [email protected]. Booth reservations must be made by Sept. 7.