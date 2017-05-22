Stratford Star

Connecticut’s average gas price remains steady

By HAN Network on May 22, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Connecticut gas prices have stalled while the national average accelerated two cents higher compared to this time last week.

Today (May 22) Connecticut’s average gas price remains steady at $2.50; while nationally prices bumped up to $2.36 from $2.34 over the past week.

Despite Connecticut’s steady prices, the Nutmeg State moved up 1 place — to 10th — on the list of states with the most expensive gas averages in the nation. Since mid-April, Connecticut held the 11th place in terms of the state with the highest prices in the nation.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in Connecticut’s four regional areas as follows:

  • Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.57
  • New Haven/Meriden $2.48
  • Greater Hartford $2.48
  • New London/Norwich $2.52
  • Statewide average $2.50

Today, South Carolina continues to register the lowest average in the nation at $2.05, followed by Mississippi at $2.08. California finally bumped Hawaii from the list as the state with the highest prices in the nation. Today, California registers $3.06 followed by Hawaii with at $3.05.

Related posts:

  1. Connecticut gas prices continue to drop
  2. CT, national gas prices continue to climb
  3. CT has 10th highest gas prices in the nation
  4. Connecticut, national gas prices up

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Boys lacrosse: Stratford headed to postseason off win Next Post Second annual Stratford Center Arts Festival is Sept. 17
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress