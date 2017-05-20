The Stratford High boys lacrosse team defeated Trinity Catholic, 11-9, on Saturday.

Coach Anthony Della Vecchia’s club went 6-5 during his tenure and finished the regular season with a 7-9 record.

The Red Devils will next play in the state tournament.

Stratford led 4-3 after one period, 7-4 at the half and 10-6 after three.

Eric Mackowski led the way with five goals.

Dante Francis had three goals and two assists.

Nick Cipriani chipped in with two goals and an assist.

Gavin Scofield had a goal and three assists.

Ty Gockley scored a goal and Dan Mitchell had an assist.

Dan Cox had seven saves.

Trinity was led by Shane Haggerty with four goals and two assists.