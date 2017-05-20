Stratford High’s baseball team had its chances to produce runs in its South-West Conference tournament quarterfinal round visit to Bethel High on Saturday night.

The host Wildcats, however, shut the door on the Red Devils in a 4-0 win.

Fourth-seeded Bethel advances to the semifinals.

Mick Buckmir’s fifth-seeded Red Devils gained a little something from the game.

“We’re young. They got a chance, some experience playing league baseball which is good for them,” said Buckmir, who has four seniors and a lineup full of underclassmen.

Bethel starting pitcher Ben Brod and reliever Tyler Davis combined on the shutout, but it wasn’t as if the Red Devils didn’t make the Wildcat hurlers work.

Stratford put runners on base in all but two of the seven innings, but left nine on board overall.

Bethel’s Kyle Brelling broke the scoreless tie in the fifth with a two-run triple and the Wildcats tacked on another run in the frame, and one more in the sixth.

“The game came down to two things. We had nine LOBs and they had one swing of the bat that drove in two runs,” Buckmir said.

Stratford pitcher Brendan Duffy shut down the Wildcats, who won 10-2 over Stratford in the regular season, until that game-changing hit in the fifth.

Duffy, who throws a fastball, curve, and circle change, struck out four batters in his six innings of work. Duffy allowed four hits and issued one walk.

“Brendan’s been outstanding for us and he’s done it all year,” Buckmir said.

Duffy escaped trouble in the fourth inning when the Wildcats were set up with a golden opportunity. A batter reached on a passed ball despite striking out, and advanced all the way to third on an errant throw on a pickoff attempt. Duffy clamped down and recorded three outs to escape unscathed.

Bethel’s pitchers wiggled out of every jam.

Braydon Seaburg was hit by a pitch and singled, Duffy walked, Tommy Fernandes walked twice, Logan Zezima singled, Kevan Duffy singled and doubled, Zach Fedak doubled and Jeff Sharnick singled.

Stratford was without one of its power hitters, senior Bobby Vena, whom Buckmir is hopeful will come back from an injury in time for the state tournament.

“We get a week to prepare for states,” Buckmir said.