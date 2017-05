John Kolaj, Julie Raslavsky and Janet Warren are the male and female winners of the Stratford Tennis Association May Monthly Mystery Mixed Doubles Social Round Robin held on Saturday at the Flood Tennis Courts.

The June Mystery Mixed Doubles will be held on Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at the Flood Tennis Courts.

Prospective new members for 2017, who would like to be added to the STA mail/email list may do so by email to [email protected].