Republican State Rep. Laura Hoydick is scheduled to announce her candidacy for mayor of Stratford Saturday, May 20, during an event on Academy Hill.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Three Democrats have already announced their intention to run for mayor: Stephanie Philips, chairman of both the Democratic Town Committee and the Zoning Commission, who served three terms on the Town Council; Joe Paul, a current member of the Zoning Commission who lost to Harkins in the 2013 mayoral election; and Len Petruccelli, former DTC chairman and current Board of Education vice chairman. Democrats will endorse a nominee on July 20.

Hoydick currently represents the 120th District in the state House of Representatives, a seat she won in a special election on March 2, 2010, to replace current Mayor John Harkins after he was elected to his municipal post in November of 2009. Hoydick was re-elected to a fifth term on Nov. 8, 2016.

Hoydick is executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, a position she previously held. She also spent 20 years as a commercial property manager, for Station House Square, LLC of Stratford, and Winstanley Property Management, LLC of New Haven.

Harkins announced in March that he would not seek a third term as mayor. He is the second mayor in the history of Stratford, having beaten Democrat Jim Miron, who in 2005 was elected the first mayor in the town’s history. Miron served one four-year term.