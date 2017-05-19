Stratford Star

Hoydick to announce candidacy for mayor

Republican replaced Harkins in Hartford; executive director of Stratford Chamber of Commerce

By Stratford Star on May 19, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 2 Comments

Republican State Rep. Laura Hoydick is scheduled to announce her candidacy for mayor of Stratford Saturday, May 20, during an event on Academy Hill.

State Representative Laura Hoydick (R-120)

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Three Democrats have already announced their intention to run for mayor: Stephanie Philips, chairman of both the Democratic Town Committee and the Zoning Commission, who served three terms on the Town Council; Joe Paul, a current member of the Zoning Commission who lost to Harkins in the 2013 mayoral election; and Len Petruccelli, former DTC chairman and current Board of Education vice chairman. Democrats will endorse a nominee on July 20.

Hoydick currently represents the 120th District in the state House of Representatives, a seat she won in a special election on March 2, 2010, to replace current Mayor John Harkins after he was elected to his municipal post in November of 2009. Hoydick was re-elected to a fifth term on Nov. 8, 2016.

Hoydick is executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, a position she previously held. She also spent 20 years as a commercial property manager, for Station House Square, LLC of Stratford, and Winstanley Property Management, LLC of New Haven.

Harkins announced in March that he would not seek a third term as mayor. He is the second mayor in the history of Stratford, having beaten Democrat Jim Miron, who in 2005 was elected the first mayor in the town’s history. Miron served one four-year term.

Related posts:

  1. Petruccelli to announce election plans on Saturday
  2. Paul, Philips win Stratford Democratic primaries
  3. Paul elected to Zoning Commission
  4. Petruccelli announces run for mayor

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Baldwin Center senior calendar: May 22-25 Next Post Paul plans to make Stratford a better place
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Frank Parady

    In what universe is a War Memorial an appropriate place for a political rally, a campaign announcement? Who would desecrate such a sacred place by using it as a backdrop for a kickoff campaign rally? The same local party that sent out fliers two years ago, questioning the leadership of local political figures. It is a shameless attempt to wrap themselves in the flag, claiming a fake patriotism. Both efforts are based on falsehoods and deception. Their efforts two years ago were overwhelmingly rejected, and their current efforts, this new offering, needs to be rejected by the voters in November, AGAIN!

    • David Ocame

      I wish I still lived there so I could vote there.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress