Bridgeport Hospital celebrates Nurses Week with awards, activities

Bridgeport Hospital celebrated Nurses Week May 6-12 with a full slate of activities and events, including a group outing with colleagues from Yale New Haven Health to the Ballpark at Harbor Yard, home of the Bridgeport Bluefish, awards ceremonies, complimentary massages and yoga, stress reduction exercises, blessing of the hands, healthy food sampling and distribution of gifts.

For the first time in its 15-year history, two nursing leaders, Jennifer O’Neil of Middlebury and Frances Skeeter of Milford, shared the Nurse Manager of the Year Award, presented by the hospital’s medical staff. O’Neil leads the Progressive Care Unit and Medical ICU, while Skeeter manages the Urology Suite. Both were recognized for outstanding leadership while expanding their units and the scope of their duties during the past year.

“Jennifer has taken her team and turned it into a high performing, high reliability unit to ensure the best patient-centered care is provided,” said Chairman of Medicine Gregory Buller, MD. “They double and triple check to make sure errors have zero chance of causing patients harm. Jen is respectful and thoughtful, and sets a positive example for all staff members, who believe they are valued and their contributions will lead to a better team.”

About Skeeter, Chairman of Surgery Nabil Atweh, MD, said, “Frances and her staff make things happen regardless of the time of day, sickness of the patients or complexity of the situation. Her let’s-do-it attitude ensures that patients receive excellent care in a timely fashion. Because of her dedication, intelligence and ability, she has gained the respect of her staff, which motivates them to work to the best of their abilities.”

More than a dozen other nurses were recognized for outstanding performance during the hospital’s Professional Practice Nursing Awards ceremony. The Nursing Excellence Award, the top award, went to Maribeth Oleynick of Bridgeport, assistant nurse manager of the Pre-Op/Post-Anesthesia Care Unit. Other winners included: