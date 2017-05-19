Paul plans to make Stratford a better place

Once again, another budget is being developed through last-minute cuts — and threats of cuts. Where is the strategic fiscal plan that complies with our 10-year Plan of Conservation and Development? You’ve watched this budget cycle year after year, and the same old process gets repeated with the same disappointing results.
There are reasons why Stratford is drifting further and further behind and our mill rate has gone from 30.36 to 38.99 over the course of the last 10 years. Why we are seeing more families leaving or thinking about leaving because they can no longer afford to live in town. We can fix these problems by starting with the basics: I will bring in an independent forensic auditor and ensure there are no conflicts of interest in Town Hall and the Town Council. I will enforce ethics standards and accounting transparency.
Stratford is at a critical crossroads. You and I have seen a significant decline in the value of our homes and a significant increase in the taxes we pay due to poor leadership and failed policies over the past 15 to 20 years. We can’t afford to keep repeating the same mistakes.
Career politicians have been a major factor in our town’s decline. A traditional politician will not be able to turn our town around. They have been involved in most of the decisions that have caused the problems we currently face — and they have a stake in those decisions.
The high cost of running government must be adjusted down, and there are better, more innovative ways to do things that a career politician is unable to see or implement.
I am a former bank executive who has spent the latter part of my career working with local, state and federal government, finding efficiencies while maintaining services. These are fiscally good practices that encourage sustainable growth. I’ve managed large-scale operations with up to 3,000 employees and turned around failing operations with my problem-solving experience. I am also an inclusive leader who manages performance by walking around, and I expect my management team to do the same.
The town needs a leader who is independent-minded and inclusive, who will focus on solutions rather than partisanship. Who’s not afraid to fight for the hard-working families, just like I fought the bank’s predatory practices prior to the Great Recession. This is the type of leadership I will bring to Stratford as your public servant and mayor.
My campaign is a referendum against the status quo and will focus on solutions. I hope to earn your support as well as the support of all political persuasions.
We must ask ourselves, How is Stratford going to distinguish itself from other towns and cities in Connecticut to make people and businesses want to move here? It’s not going to be higher taxes, lower education standards, political bickering, outdated fiscal policies, or a shrinking grand list. I will start with an independent forensic audit and ensure there are no conflicts of interest in Town Hall and the Town Council.
We must use a 21st-Century approach to running our town government that offers better direction toward growth while reducing the burden of high taxes.
I am confident I can reduce your taxes by the second year of my administration as your mayor. We will reduce non-essential administrative costs, partner with other cities and towns to share common purchases to gain economies of scale, and functionally align common administrative functions across the borders where it makes sense. I will enforce ethics standards and accounting transparency. No conflict of interest, no back-room deals with anyone. Let’s bring fresh air into Town Hall.
This might be Stratford’s last chance to right the ship to avoid the continued downward slide. With my professional discipline and leadership skills, we will make Stratford a better place to live, work, visit, and do business in. Let’s not let this opportunity slip by us again.
Please take the time to find out more about me and my planned activities in town. You can find that information on my website, joepaulforstratford.com.
Joe Paul is a Democratic mayoral candidate and a member of the Zoning Commission.