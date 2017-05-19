Petruccelli to Council: Be professional

To the Editor:

As I am sure many of you are aware, during the past week our Town Council has been in the process of attempting to set a budget. It is not the process that bothers me, but the way certain members of the Town Council have conducted themselves.

Difference of opinion can be healthy in government as ideas are exchanged, debated and a consensus is reached. Personal attacks on each other, the mayor and his staff do nothing except make our town look dysfunctional. We cannot let personnel dislikes affect the job we were elected to do.

Setting the mill rate for our Town Council is not only the most difficult, but has the biggest impact outside of services on our citizens. Add to that the inability to get along; shouting matches, personnel insults, interference from outside sources you end up with what has just occurred, no budget by May 12. First time in the history of Stratford that a budget was not set by its due date.

It is nice to make history in a positive way. This is far from that. I hope that by missing the deadline some of our councilors will realize that it is not healthy to conduct town business based upon dislikes for each other, but put dislikes aside when conducting town business. Be professional in conducting town business. Our citizens deserve nothing less.

Len Petruccelli