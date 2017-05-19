Obituary: Richard Alan “Rich” Haslob Sr., 71, of Stratford

Richard Alan “Rich” Haslob Sr., 71, of Stratford, property manager at Oronoque Village, machinist at Moore Special Tool Company, husband of the late Josephine Haslob, died May 13, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport, in 1946, to the late Christian and Mary Haslob; U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War.

Survived by children, Richard Haslob Jr., Erik Haslob and his wife, Cathy, Priscilla Haslob, brothers, Robert Haslob and his wife, Elaine, Donald Haslob and his wife, Kelly, Gary Haslob and his wife, Bobbie, sister-in-law, Mary Haslob, and many nephews and nieces.

Also predeceased by brother, Christian Haslob Jr., father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Maria Crainich, sister-in-law, Adele Mulhearn, and brother-in-law, John Namor.

Memorial contributions: Bridgeport Hospital Foundation at bridgeporthospital.org/donate.

Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.