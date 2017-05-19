Stratford Library staffers honored at CLA

Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on May 19, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People · 1 Comments

The Stratford Library's Beth Grimes and Christopher Bacchiocchi were honored recently at the Connecticut Library Association with a Public Service Award. The Excellence in Public Library Service Award honors public libraries that have provided an outstanding program or service to their communities. Nominations are judged on creativity and innovation, service to the community, leadership in creating model programs and programs which will affect the future of the library and its community. Grimes and Bacchiocchi were nominated for their #MeetUp program series which helped to attract new people to the Library with programs like Vintage Video Games, Cartoons and Coloring and Ping Pong Tournament among many others. For more information about these new programs, call 203-385-4161.

  • Frank Parady

    We have one of the finest public libraries, and a wonderful staff! Congratulations!

