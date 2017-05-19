Stratford Star

Softball: Lady Bulldogs in SWC quarterfinals

By Stratford Star on May 19, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Bunnell High softball team is seeded eighth for the SWC playoffs.

Coach Mike Siksay’s Lady Bulldogs will visit top-seeded Pomperaug High on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Southbury.

