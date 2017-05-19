The Stratford High baseball team is seeded fifth for the SWC tournament.

Coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils will visit fourth-seeded Bethel High on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Stratford closed its regular season Thursday by dropping 6-5 decision to Pomperaug High in Southbury.

Leading 4-0 after three, the Red Devils (11-9, 8-5 SWC) saw the Panthers (8-12, 6-7 SWC) rally back with three two-rallies.

Brendan Duffy homered, singled and drove in three runs.

Logan Zezima had three hits.

Connor Anstis had two hits and scored a run.

Pomperaug’s Ryan Loiselle had two hits and two RBIs.