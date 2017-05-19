Stratford Star

Baseball: Stratford at Bethel in SWC playoffs

By Stratford Star on May 19, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High baseball team is seeded fifth for the SWC tournament.

Coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils will visit fourth-seeded Bethel High on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Stratford closed its regular season Thursday by dropping  6-5 decision to Pomperaug High in Southbury.

Leading 4-0 after three, the Red Devils (11-9, 8-5 SWC) saw the Panthers (8-12, 6-7 SWC) rally back with three two-rallies.

Brendan Duffy homered, singled and drove in three runs.

Logan Zezima had three hits.

Connor Anstis had two hits and scored a run.

Pomperaug’s Ryan Loiselle had two hits and two RBIs.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Stratford’s Brooks pitches one-hitter in win
  2. Baseball: Stratford veterans to lead Red Devils
  3. Baseball: Bulldogs rally to win in seventh inning
  4. Baseball: Red Devils fall

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls golf: Bunnell loses to Newtown High Next Post Stratford Library staffers honored at CLA
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress