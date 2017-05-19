Bunnell High lost to Newtown High, 208-249, in girls golf at Oronoque on Thursday.
Ava Blashke led the Lady Bulldogs with a 47, followed by Katie Gorlo 60, Jen Cadley 65 and Kellie Taylor 77.
Sarah Houle from Newtown was medalist with a 41.
Bunnell High lost to Newtown High, 208-249, in girls golf at Oronoque on Thursday.
Ava Blashke led the Lady Bulldogs with a 47, followed by Katie Gorlo 60, Jen Cadley 65 and Kellie Taylor 77.
Sarah Houle from Newtown was medalist with a 41.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484