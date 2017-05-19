Stratford Star

Girls golf: Bunnell loses to Newtown High

By Stratford Star on May 19, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High lost to Newtown High, 208-249, in girls golf at Oronoque on Thursday.

Ava Blashke led the Lady Bulldogs with a 47, followed by Katie Gorlo 60, Jen Cadley 65 and Kellie Taylor 77.

Sarah Houle from Newtown was medalist with a 41.

Related posts:

  1. Girls golf: Bunnell falls to Newtown High
  2. Girls golf: Bunnell tops ND, Brooke Shannon medals
  3. Boys basketball: Bunnell knocks off Newtown Nighthawks
  4. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell High falls to Newtown Nighthawks

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Papi Chulo needs a home Next Post Baseball: Stratford at Bethel in SWC playoffs
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress