Papi Chulo needs a home

By HAN Network on May 19, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Papi Chulo is a handsome cat who is looking for some TLC. He came from a neglect situation and is learning to trust again. Can you be that special person? He has been neutered, vaccinated, tested for disease and microchipped.

His adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants.

Visit Papi Chulo and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information please visit: http://www.stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.

