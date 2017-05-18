Boothe Memorial Park opens on Sunday

The annual opening day of Boothe Memorial Park and Museum is scheduled for Sunday, May 21, and is hosted by the Friends of Boothe Inc. One of the highlights of the day has been the classic car show sponsored by Port 5 Naval Veterans, which has attracted autos from the past seven decades. The celebration begins with a well-attended military flag-raising ceremony and celebrates turn-of-the-century living through art, music, demonstrations, guided tours, and other special events.

Opening day marks the birthday of David Beach Boothe, who, along with his brother Steven, owned the Stratford estate. There are 20 architecturally unique buildings, including a clock tower, carriage house, Americana museum, working planetarium, windmill, trolley station, chapel, model train museum, and working blacksmith shop. Local art exhibits, food and balloon art round out the selections for all ages.

All of the park’s museum buildings will be open to guests, and most will have tour guides to provide highlights of their prized exhibits. The Friends of Boothe Park are proud to be closing in on completion of the renovation of the old barn on the property. The barn will be a new visitor center, equipped with a video showing all facets of the park in all seasons as well as maps to orient visitors. Visitors may be able to look in, but the center will not be fully operational until later in the spring.

There will be a gathering of exotic super cars that includes some seldom-seen vehicles from private collections and some seen only at Concours d’Elegance events. Vintage pre-World War II vehicles are also registered for the show. Pose for pictures with antique vehicles, spend a day with family and friends learning about the history of the automobile industry, and reminisce about cars we remember from our own past.

A terrific live band, Five Below Zero, will be performing during the car show. Great oldies tunes played by DJ Seth Carley will start the day, and the Stratford Community Band will play favorites from 2 to 4 p.m.

Join a tribute ceremony with color guard at noon for all veterans with a live performance of the national anthem by singer Karen Milosky. Taps will be played by Scott Booth of New York, the 10th great-grandson of Richard Booth. Hosted by the National Association of Naval Veterans of Port 5 from Bridgeport, military groups and veterans are invited to attend. Honor your father, grandfather, son, husband, or uncle by enjoying a fun-filled day reminiscing together and creating new memories to cherish.

Hot food items will be available for both breakfast and lunch, provided by the Port 5 Naval Veterans, along with ice cream treats from a genuine old-time Good Humor truck.

The museum activities are open from 1 to 4 p.m. and the car show hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, the car show may be rescheduled. Entrance to the park and the car show are free and open to the public. Boothe Park is located at 5744 Main Street Putney in Stratford.

For a slide show of previous opening day activities, visit townofstratford.com/content/39842/55334/56331/default.aspx.