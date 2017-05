A driver suffered serious injuries on Wednesday evening after Stratford police said his car flipped over on Broadbridge Avenue.

Police said one car was involved in an accident that occurred near 2109 Broadbridge Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Police said the driver, a male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Broadbridge Avenue between Yukon Street and North Avenue is expected to be closed for several hours for investigation, police said.