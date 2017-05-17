Divided Town Council passes $216.1-million budget

In the end, the hardliners won and passed a Stratford town budget for the next fiscal year with no tax increase.

But the budget battle may not be over as Mayor John Harkins has indicated will veto a budget that passed by a thin margin.

After long nights of debate, the Town Council voted 6-3 on Wednesday to approve a $216.1-million budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. The budget is about $4 million less than the proposal offered by Harkins in March. The approved budget reduces the Board of Education’s outlay by $1.4 million, giving the schools a budget of $107.9 million instead of the $109.3-million that Harkins had approved. Fourth District Councilman David Harden arrived after the budget vote had taken place.

Council members also voted 6-4 to set the mill rate at 38.99, the same as the current year’s budget.

Harkins and Finance Director Jay Wahlberg had complained that the budget is not balanced and has problems, but Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann says the budget “corrects a lot of historical mistakes” and that the school district will have a $2,500 per student increase.

“There’s no poverty in our school system,” Cann said after the meeting, saying there is $3 million in cost savings that the Board of Ed “can implement at their convenience.”

Voting on the budget fell along the same lines as previous meetings. The six councilors who wanted no tax increase — Cann, 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrintgon-Posner, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 6th District and Council Majority Leader Philip Young, 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo and 10th District representative Tina Manus — voted yes. Voting no were Council Chairman Beth Daponte, 8th District representative and Minority Leader Vincent Chase and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn.

Harkins blasted the plan, calling it “irresponsible” and accusing Cann’s group of pushing for a “fake zero.”

“This is beyond irresponsible. It’s sloppy. The numbers don’t add up, so I’m looking at this as a cheap political document that does nothing for the town of Stratford, the residents, the children or our education system,” Harkins said. “It’s a flawed document. It doesn’t balance.”

Daponte called the budget “substantively incorrect” and “an embarrassment.”

Harkins says he will review the passed budget and make a decision on a veto by the end of the week.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.