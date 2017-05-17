Raymark waste information meeting on May 23

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies will host an open house next Tuesday to discuss the approved remediation plan for Raymark waste.

The EPA, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the state Department of Health and the Stratford Health Department will host the open house and information session starting at 5:30 p.m. May 23 at the Birdseye Municipal Complex Gymnasium. The open house will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, and the information session will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

During the open house, members from the Raymark team will be available to answer individual questions and provide site information. Informational posters will also be on display. During the information session, residents will learn about the history of the Raymark waste site, cleanup activities completed to date, and the status of work which remains to be completed. A summary of site exposures, health effects, and health studies conducted will be provided. Residents will also learn about opportunities to get more involved in a community advisory group.

While all residents are encouraged to attend, new Stratford residents and/or residents who are less familiar with the Raymark Superfund site are particularly encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit epa.gov/superfund/raymark or facebook.com/EPARaymark.