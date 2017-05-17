Letter: Town government needs a makeover

To the Editor:

By the time you read this the town budget & tax rate may at last (!!) have been set by Council. We’re all aware of how difficult a process it’s been, making the proverbial legislative sausage-making seem vegetarian by contrast. This council will exit in November leaving an unpleasant odor, having accomplished little beyond opening a skating rink for a single day, and approving a dog park that few of the current canine population will ever see. And it’s been ugly.

However, look at what’s been exposed to full and public view, however unattractive that is: a Board of Education that scurries back into sniveling darkness anytime that the light provided by citizen examination of its finances and processes is shone on it; the secretive lids covering several of the enterprise fund lock-boxes have finally been pried off, and it’s now more clear than ever that Town Hall has for years been skimming hundreds of thousands of dollars reserved for our water purification and emergency management systems; and a bi-partisan “old guard” has been exposed as willing to employ every trick in the book to hold onto power, ways that have taxed and spent this town into a frenzy of despair.

What can be done now? Register. Vote. Council needs perhaps about one more member to join the equally bipartisan reform group elected in 2015 and last year. The Board of Ed needs four new members: support and elect only those who pledge never again to hold the classroom hostage to financial incompetence or corruption. And our next mayor must pledge to “cut from the top” and shrink town government staffing and expenditures as part of a new ethic of living within our means. Council’s rules have absolutely stymied citizen input and agenda-setting, from the very beginning; these rules must be changed (back) in December, led by a newly-elected chairman.

This council has done some very ugly work; but now there are some very exposed emperors strutting about, and that’s ugly too. Send them packing: council chair, vice chair and their epigones (look it up); leadership of the Board of Ed —say good-bye.