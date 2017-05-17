Bunnell High’s girls track and field team defeated Stratford High, 87-62, on Tuesday.

Bunnell improved to 8-5. Stratford is 4-9.

Posting individual wins for the Lady Bulldogs were Rochelle Buchanan (shot put), Jasmine St. Clair (discus), Hannah McLaughlin (javelin, Jayleen Herrera (long jump), Emily Booth (triple jump), Ayriana Nichols (high jump), Julianna Koonitsky (pole vaulr), Valensa Antoine (1600), Emily Kratchowil (800) and Fabiola Millien-Faustin (200).

Stratford’s Kristi Pena captured the 100 and the 100 hurdles.

Isabella Moshier won the 400, Emily Goddard the 300 hurdles and Aoife Smith the 3200.

Bunnell’s 4×800 relay team of Kratchowil, Yaritza Santos, Isabella Puzzo and Antoine won in 11:14.

Stratford took the 4×100 relay with Aleinya Gatley, Pena Shea White and Moshier.

Pena, Goddard Karli Flores and Moshier won the 4×400.