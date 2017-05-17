No quorum for Town Council on Tuesday

No, not yet.

The Stratford Town Council was again unable to reach a compromise on a proposed budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Tuesday night’s continuation of the May 8 meeting was truncated as only five councilors were on hand. Council Chairman Beth Daponte, 4th District Councilman David Harden, 6th District Councilman Philip Young, Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase, and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn were in attendance, one member short of the number needed for a quorum to conduct business.

Daponte declared the meeting in recess until 7:30 p.m Wednesday. With large crowds expected, the meeting will resume at Stratford High School’s auditorium.

The council was not expected to have its full complement of members as 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo was still recovering from heart problems that affected her on Monday night. Other members, including Scott Farrington-Posner of the 2nd District, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann and 10th District representative Tina Manus, did not attend.

While Tuesday’s session was shortened by the lack of quorum, it did not stop Daponte and Mayor John Harkins from talking about the importance of passing a budget soon, including possible negative effect on the planned Stratford High School renovation project.

Harkins also said he would not support any budget proposal that would only give the Board of Education a 1.3% increase from its current $106.7-million spending plan or one that would drastically cut town services. Harkins had asked for a 2.35% increase in Board of Ed spending, while Daponte suggested the school board get a $2.75% increase.

Students from Stratford and Bunnell High schools filled the council chambers in supporting Daponte’s Board of Ed spending plan. Chase read a letter from Bunnell students who feared that a reduced Board of Ed budget would lead to a reduction or elimination of extra-curricular activities. The letter, signed by 569 students, indicated that they presented their concerns on their own, responding to criticisms that students were being forced into pushing for more school funding.

“We have taken it upon ourselves to convey our concern and wish to make our voices hear, without prompting by any adult or authority figure,” the letter reads.

Some of the council members not in attendance have called for a budget that does not increase taxes. Cann has stated that the Board of Ed can make due with what it already has and find the money it needs in its current outlay.

The council has now gone four days past a charter-mandated deadline to pass a proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

Stay with The Stratford Star for continued coverage of the Town Council budget discussions.