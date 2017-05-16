Stratford High pitcher Bobby Vena got the play he needed from shortstop Connor Anstis when the Red Devils defeated host Bunnell High, 9-2, at Penders Field on Tuesday night.

Anstis’ inning-ending catch on Justin Herrera’s looper to shallow center with two runners headed for home kept the Bunnell lead at 2-1 after two innings.

Stratford scored three runs in its next at bat and never looked back.

“Connor made that catch, we came in and that sparked us,” Stratford coach Mick Buckmir said. “We rode that momentum the rest of the way. Bobby is a blue-collar kid. He throws strikes. That’s two outstanding games in a row for him (Vena shutout Newtown on Wednesday).”

Vena gave up two runs on three hits, before Anstis bailed him out.

A righthander, he limited Bunnell to three hits over the next five innings.

“They pitched better than us they hit better than us, their pitcher pitched a complete game,” Bunnell coach Sean Mignone said. “Connor made a great play, we were up 2-1 could have been 4-1 without that catch. After that momentum went to them and we could never get it back.”

Stratford improved to 11-8, with a game Thursday at 3:45 at Pomperaug High in Southbury remaining in the regular season.

Bunnell finished at 5-15

Stratford’s Logan Zezima had a two-run single in Stratford’s three-run rally in the third.

Kevan Duffy and Brendan Duffy (single) had the other RBIs in the frame.

Stratford had taken a 1-0 lead on Bunnell’s Tyler Vancho in the first inning on three walks and Brandan Duffy’s sacrifice fly,

The Bulldogs took the lead in the second.

Jack Barnhart-Sullivan and Tyler Cartagena singled, before Angelo Giannitelli’s fielder’s choice grounder load the bases.

Mike Castelot ripped a two-run single to center and Emilio Jasso’s sac bunt put two runners in scoring position for Herrera.

Herrera, who had singled in his first at bat, sent the ball into center but Anstis adjusted to the looper and caught it in the webbing of his glove with a leaping grab.

Braydon Seaburg singled to start the third and stole his second base of the game.

He went to third on Tommy Fernandes’ grounder to Hathaway Roper at second then beat the throw home on Kevan Duffy’s RBI grounder to the right side.

Brendan Duffy singled to keep the rally going, before Zezima knocked in the go-ahead runs with a base hit to center.

“We did some things on the bases,” Buckmir said. “We showed a little speed, which you can’t coach or teach, that’s god’s gift.”

Stratford made it 7-2 in the fourth.

Zach Fedak and Seaburg singled and Seaburg stole a base to put two runners in scoring position. They both scored when a wild pitch rattled around the backstop and couldn’t be located.

Kevan Duffy walked, stole second and scored on Seaburg’s single.

The Red Devils tacked on two runs in the sixth.

Anstis drew a walk off Cartagena, on in relief, and Seaburg drove an RBI triple up the gap in left-center.

He came home on Fernandes’ RBI groundout.

Bunnell’s Matt Cerino singled and Barnhart-Sullivan reached on the game’s only error in the third.

Vena put the last two outs in the book on strikes.

Castelot singled in the sixth.

After a pair of two-out walks in the bottom of the seventh, Alex Koletar hit into bad luck as his grounder headed toward the outfield kicked off the base-runner’s foot for the last out.

He was credited with a single.