On the Wednesday, May 17 edition of CT Pulse, we talk with parents who have lost children to suicide and now work for the Jordan Porco Foundation, promoting mental health and dialogue among young adults.

Gillian Anderson, a Trumbull resident and development director at the Jordan Porco Foundation and the foundation’s Chief Operating Officer Matt Riley talk to HAN about the organization’s work. Matt lost his daughter, Jenna, to suicide at age 15 in 2012. Gillian’s daughter Abby, a sophomore at Trumbull High School, took her life in 2014.

Gillian and Matt share their personal stories and discuss how the Hartford-based foundation is working around the country to promote mental health and a message of hope.

Watch the show at 12:30 on Wednesday, May 17 at HAN.Network or on demand below:

The Jordan Porco Foundation has created programs around the country, reaching out to high school and college students.

The not-for-profit was founded in 2011 by Ernie and Marisa Porco after they lost their son, Jordan, to suicide when he was a freshman in college.

Find out more here.

CT Pulse airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on news and politics around the state.