After another two hours of talks and more divisiveness, the Town Council failed again to reach common ground on a proposed budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

So a meeting that began at 8 p.m. May 8 will continue until Tuesday night as council members continue weighing what it will take to reach a compromise and hope that a councilman will be healthy enough to return.

Before a packed Town Council chambers on Monday night, councilors were unable to pass an amendment to Mayor John Harkins’ proposed $220.3-million spending plan. A vote on a proposal from Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase that was similar to one rejected last week was again voted down 6-4. Chase, Council Chairman Beth Daponte, 4th District Councilman David Harden and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn supported the plan, while other council members said no. Supporters of the Board of Education’s portion of the budget cheered for every yes vote, while booing every vote against the Chase plan.

Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann, a critic of Board of Education spending, tried to push his proposed amendment that would have made town and school cuts. But Town Attorney Bryan LeClerc said he could not pass a budget exactly like the plan turned down previously.

Second District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, who does not want to raise the mill rate from the current rate of 38.99 mills, said the Board of Ed can get what it wants if the council makes cuts on the municipal side of the budget. Farrnington-Posner said there is “a lot of fat” in the municipal budget, including what he sees as “favor raises” given to Harkins appointees.

The meeting came to a halt at about 9:30 p.m. after 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo said she had felt her heart rate increase. Antezzo was taken to a hospital for observation, according to Chase. The meeting was then adjourned until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

