The Bunnell High baseball team lost to Weston High, 4-2, on Monday.

Weston scored three runs in the first inning and added a solo tally in the fourth.

Bunnell’s Justin Herrera had a two-run single in the third inning.

Hathaway Roper had a double and a single.

Herrera, Matt Cerino and Emil Jasso all singled.

Mike Castelot allowed only one earned runs in his five innings.