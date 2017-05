The Stratford High softball team scored run-for-run with Immaculate High before losing an 11-8 decision on Monday.

Katie Schneider and Adrianna Tomaj each had four hits for coach Jackie Sherrick’s Lady Red Devils.

Angela Grindrod and Skylar Boibeaux had two hits each.

Immaculate’s Mackenzie O’Rourke had a single and a double.