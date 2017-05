Stratford High’s baseball team defeated Immaculate-Danbury, 3-2, on Monday.

Brendan Duffy (5-2) pitched a complete-game six-hitter, with six strikeouts.

Connor Anstis hit a homer.

Logan Zezima and Jeff Sharnick each had RBI singles.

The Red Devils are 10-8 overall and 7-4 in the SWC.

They play Bunnell Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Penders Field

Immaculate is 8-10, 3-9 SWC.