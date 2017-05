The Bunnell High softball team scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning, and held off a five-run rally in the bottom of the frame, to post an 11-10 win on Monday.

Bunnell, trailing 5-2 in the top of the seventh, scored three times.

Coach Mike Siksay saw his Lady Bulldogs pound out 14 hits.

Riley Matto had two hits and two RBIs.

Faith Roos drove in two runs on two hits and three walks, and scored two runs.

Kelly Bavolacco, who reached base five times, had two hits and scored three runs.