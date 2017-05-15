Members of the Stratford Library Children’s Department Harry Potter Book Club, show off the Weasley Clocks they made recently. The next meeting of the club is Thursday, May 18 to discuss the novel, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Ages 8 to adult are welcome. For further information, call 203-385-4165. Pictured: Juliet Stanton, Portia Fasanella, Anna Salmini, Chloe Haasch, Lily Dumas, Ella Myers, Emery Janicki, Leo Southam, Caitlin Augusta (librarian), Timmy Curtiss and Jasper Southam.