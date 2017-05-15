Stratford Star

Library kids celebrate Harry Potter

By Stratford Star on May 15, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

Members of the Stratford Library Children’s Department Harry Potter Book Club, show off the Weasley Clocks they made recently.  The next meeting of the club is Thursday, May 18 to discuss the novel, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Ages 8 to adult are welcome. For further information, call 203-385-4165. Pictured: Juliet Stanton, Portia Fasanella, Anna Salmini, Chloe Haasch, Lily Dumas, Ella Myers, Emery Janicki, Leo Southam, Caitlin Augusta (librarian), Timmy Curtiss and Jasper Southam.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults
  2. Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ Covered Dish Luncheon (changed program)
  3. Crystal needs a home
  4. Stratford Cat Project holds adoption events, meetings

Previous Post Obituary: John Lubas
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress