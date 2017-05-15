Obituary: John Lubas

John Lubas, age 96, a lifelong Stratford resident, husband of Patsy MacWade Lubas, peacefully went home to God on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Stratford on January 8, 1921, he was the son of the late Frank and Julia Fritz Lubas.

He served as a Technical Sgt. in the Army Air Corp during World War II, and flew 65 missions as a radio operator.

He continued his passion for teaching at Stratford High School as a substitute math teacher.

He is predeceased by his sisters Ann Markus and Dorothy Baldino, brothers Joseph, George, and Teddy, his first wife Ruth Kostelnik, and grandson Justin Petagine.

He is survived by Helen Lubas his sister from St. Augustine, Florida and his four children; Nancy Addorisio and her husband Michael of Killingworth, Mark Lubas of Bridgeport, James Lubas and his wife Lynn of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, Kathryn Petagine and her husband Gary of Dover Plains, New York. Seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hospice for their loving care they provided for John.

William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Our Lady of Peace Sanctuary Fund, 230 Park Blvd, Stratford, CT 06615.

—by the staff