Obituary: Mark O. Johanson

By Stratford Star on May 15, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Mark Oscar Johanson, age 56, of Stratford, father of Brian Johanson and grandfather of Madison, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017. Mark, a lifetime area resident was born in Bridgeport, June 1, 1960, son of Norman and Ruby (Soderberg) Johanson of Pennsylvania.

He was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft for 33 years.

Survivors, in addition to his son, granddaughter and parents include, his daughter-in- law Krystal, his wife Mirabel (Rios) Johanson, his partner, Shirley Dufrane; his two brothers, Glenn and Paul Johanson and his sister Amy Johanson.

Friends are invited to attend his funeral service celebrated by Deacon Timothy Bolton on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St, Stratford.

Interment will follow in Park Cemetery, Bridgeport.

Friends may visit with his family Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

—by the staff

