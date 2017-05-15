Stratford Star

Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing names Stratford graduates

By Stratford Star on May 15, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

After 133 years of educating nurses from throughout Connecticut, Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing, the state’s oldest nursing school, held its final commencement ceremony May 1 as it prepares to transition from two-year diploma program to four-year bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program at the University of Bridgeport this fall.

Despite the occasion that precedes BHSN’s transition to UB, the mood of the 30 graduates from the accelerated class of December 2016 and 50 from the traditional class of May 2017 was celebratory.

 

Class of December 2016 — Jalice Bryan
Class of May 2017 — Susan Demers, Briana Workman

