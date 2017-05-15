Stratford Star

Town registrars complete certification

Stratford Registrars of Voters Lou DeCilio and Rick Marcone have completed training to become part of a small group of registrars to be certified for their positions by the state of Connecticut. Two years ago, DeCilio and Marcone were the first registrars in the state to sign up and complete an 8-course program that included a final exam, in which they both received A-plus grades.

“I’m a firm believer in continuing education. The office of Registrar of Voters is constantly changing and we strive to be the best that we can,” Marcone said.

“We are very proud to be the first class of registrars in the state to have completed in the certification courses,” DeCilio said. “The program will certainly help us continue to provide the top service we currently provide to our town.”

