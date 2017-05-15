Stratford Star

Town Council meets again Monday night to talk budget

By Melvin Mason on May 15, 2017

Will they or won’t they?

The deadline for the Town Council to pass a proposed budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year passed on Friday with no compromise among the 10 members after more than 10 hours of debate last week.

Now, the council will resume its talks to find a spending plan with last Monday’s regular meeting to come out of recess at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

The council is divided into two factions. One four-member group, led by Council Chairman Beth Daponte, favors a budget with a 2.75% increase for the Board of Education. The other six, led by 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, want a budget with no increase in school spending and no increase in the town’s current tax rate of 38.99 mills.

Council members rejected a proposal by Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase 6-4 at last Wednesday’s meeting. Chase’s plan, supported by Daponte and Mayor John Harkins, would have decreased spending by $878,000 while also supporting Harkins’ plan to add to school spending. Opponents, including 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, rejected it as they refused any plan to increase taxes as residents have said they can’t handle another tax hike.  

A second pby Cann, with support from Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips, would have reduced overall spending by about $4 million and cut about $1.4 million from the $109.3-million proposal introduced by Mayor Harkins. That proposal failed 8-2 after questions came up about a deficit in the Stratford EMS budget.

Harkins blasted the Cann proposal repeatedly, calling it “plug and play” by Cann and Philips to reach a zero-increase budget without realizing the ramifications. Harkins also said he might exercise his veto power if Cann’s proposed amendment passes.  

Tonight, the Town Council will try again to reach a consensus.  How long the meeting will take is anyone’s guess.

