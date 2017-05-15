Town Council meets again Monday night to talk budget

Will they or won’t they?

The deadline for the Town Council to pass a proposed budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year passed on Friday with no compromise among the 10 members after more than 10 hours of debate last week.

Now, the council will resume its talks to find a spending plan with last Monday’s regular meeting to come out of recess at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

The council is divided into two factions. One four-member group, led by Council Chairman Beth Daponte, favors a budget with a 2.75% increase for the Board of Education. The other six, led by 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, want a budget with no increase in school spending and no increase in the town’s current tax rate of 38.99 mills.

Council members rejected a proposal by Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase 6-4 at last Wednesday’s meeting. Chase’s plan, supported by Daponte and Mayor John Harkins, would have decreased spending by $878,000 while also supporting Harkins’ plan to add to school spending. Opponents, including 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, rejected it as they refused any plan to increase taxes as residents have said they can’t handle another tax hike.

A second pby Cann, with support from Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips, would have reduced overall spending by about $4 million and cut about $1.4 million from the $109.3-million proposal introduced by Mayor Harkins. That proposal failed 8-2 after questions came up about a deficit in the Stratford EMS budget.

Harkins blasted the Cann proposal repeatedly, calling it “plug and play” by Cann and Philips to reach a zero-increase budget without realizing the ramifications. Harkins also said he might exercise his veto power if Cann’s proposed amendment passes.

Tonight, the Town Council will try again to reach a consensus. How long the meeting will take is anyone’s guess.