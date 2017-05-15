The Stratford American Legion Post 42 will have a Junior Legion team (17U) this season.

It is open to Stratford residents born on or after Jan. 1, 2000.

They will play a 21-game schedule against teams from Branford, Hamden, Milford, New Haven, North Haven, Orange and West Haven.

The schedule runs from June 8 through July 16, with home games being played at Penders Field.

Tryouts for the Junior team will be on June 1 and will be based on field availabilities.

The Junior team will again be coached by Zach Thomas with assistants Kyle Seaburg, Ed Shea and Justin Thomas.

Interested players should contact Zach Thomas at [email protected] or at 203-520-6745 for more details as to the dates and times of the tryouts.