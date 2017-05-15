Stratford Star

Baseball: Post 42 Junior (17u) team plans tryouts

By Stratford Star on May 15, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford American Legion Post 42 will have a Junior Legion team (17U) this season.

It is open to Stratford residents born on or after Jan. 1, 2000.

They will play a 21-game schedule against teams from Branford, Hamden, Milford, New Haven, North Haven, Orange and West Haven.

The schedule runs from June 8 through July 16, with home games being played at Penders Field.

Tryouts for the Junior team will be on June 1 and will be based on field availabilities.

The Junior team will again be coached by Zach Thomas with assistants Kyle Seaburg, Ed Shea and Justin Thomas.

Interested players should contact Zach Thomas at [email protected] or at 203-520-6745 for more details as to the dates and times of the tryouts.

Related posts:

  1. Post 42 Legion wins baseball opener
  2. Baseball: Stratford Legion tryout dates
  3. Stratford Jr. Legion loses to Milford
  4. Baseball: Stratford Jr Legion update

Tags: ,

Previous Post Obituary: James “Jimmy Mac” Mac Donald, 63, of Stratford Next Post Town Council meets again Monday night to talk budget
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress