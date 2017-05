The Bassick High School Class of 1953 will hold its 64-year reunion on Friday, June 16, at Vazzy’s Restaurant, 513 Broadbridge Road, Bridgeport, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person. Guests are welcome. For more information contact Sandra Brown at 203-380-8301 or Sally Giroux LoPresti at 203-929-3754.