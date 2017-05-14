Mom, son enjoy Mother’s Day at Six Flags

This coming Mother’s Day, Kristi Bacik of Stratford will mark the occasion at Six Flags New England with her son, Jimmy, 12, a student at Flood Middle School.

One twist – Jimmy’s been blind since he was 3 years old, first diagnosed with a rare eye disorder at 26 months.

Despite this visual limitation, Jimmy’s other functional senses have compensated quickly. As Kristi describes it, “He only needs a few hours in a new surrounding before he has it down pat.”

And to some outsiders, Jimmy presents as visually aware — in other words, not blind.

“My world is my son,” Kristi said recently at their home. “We could have crawled up in a ball,” feeling sorry, she said. “But that’s not my style,” adding that motherhood is not the world she had imagined.

“Motherhood is a completely different feeling and thought process than I thought it would be.

To sum it up, Jimmy comes first, my needs come second.”

In her 30s, Kristi works full-time and is pursuing online college course work, studying for a degree in small business management, after previously earning an associate’s degree and certificate.

Kristi praised Make-A-Wish Connecticut for granting Jimmy’s wish to swim with dolphins in Hawaii in 2011. As she tells it, “Jimmy is an avid reader and he read a book where the main character went to Hawaii to swim with the dolphins.”

He reads in Braille.

“Make-A-Wish was fantastic. They planned it. They came here, picked us up.

“It far exceeded what I expected.

“And it changed our lives.”

On May 18, Kristi will be among the Stratford moms being honored for their resilience and fortitude in raising children with illness. Jimmy will be there. So will Kristi’s mom, who also lives with them.

“We’ve been very lucky,” Kristi said. After preschool at Second Hill Lane, elementary school at Chapel Street and now attending Flood, Jimmy “does very well in school. He’s vice president of the student council.

“He has goals and dreams and won’t let anyone stop him,” Kristi said, adding that he recently requested and is now receiving more challenging school instruction.

What is her secret sauce, proactive approach? “I pick on him. I joke with him. We have Mommy/Jimmy days — just our time together when we can speak. I’m very lucky he opens up to me.”

Kristi has helped other mothers cope in similar circumstance. “We are an open book about our experience” and paying it forward, she said, so “we can help another family.

“People have been so kind to us.”

Mommies never stop loving.