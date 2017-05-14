Obituary: James “Jimmy Mac” Mac Donald, 63, of Stratford

James “Jimmy Mac” Mac Donald, 63, of Stratford, worked at JBD as well as The Stationhouse Wine Bar and Grill, died May 10, in St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport to the late James and Catherine Mac Donald.

Survived by four sisters, Joyce Baran with her husband, Al of Stratford, Jacquie Mac Donald of Stratford, Jamie Elliott with her husband, Dan of Alabama, and Joan Fries of Shelton, many nieces and nephews and great nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Jeannette Mac Donald.

Services: Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m., Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-7 p.m., Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions: Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606 or The Bridgeport Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 9057, Bridgeport, CT 06601.