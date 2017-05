Due to rain on Saturday, May 13, the Stratford Tennis Association May Mystery Mixed Doubles Social Round Robin has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. at the Flood Tennis Courts.

All four STA monthly round robins are free to STA members.

Tennis players can sign up for the 2017 STA just before the event or can request membership information by email request to [email protected]

STA membership is only $5 adult and $2 ages 18 and under.