Stratford Star

Girls lacrosse: Bunnell tops Stratford, 10-5

By Stratford Star on May 13, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High’s girls lacrosse team defeated Stratford High, 10-5, on Saturday morning.

The game was switched from tonight’s original time.

The Lady Bulldogs took a 5-2 lead at the half.

Rachel Scott led the way with three goals.

Sam Vitka (assist), Ally Curcio and Abby Bociek each scored two goals.

Jess Bryan had one tally.

Stratford divided the scoring equally.

Bella Brown, Anh Pham, Bri LaPia, Cora Martonak and Julia Mahoney each had a goal.

Bunnell’s Caitlin McCormick made 19 saves

Stratford’s Kasey Hernandez stopped seven shots.

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell Bulldogs defeat Red Devils
  2. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell’s late run defeats Stratford
  3. Girls lacrosse: Bunnell Bulldogs defeat Stratford High
  4. Girls lacrosse: Trojans defeat Bulldogs

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Bike the historical Trumbull Valley free event May 21 Next Post Stratford Tennis Association reschedules event
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress