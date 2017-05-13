Bunnell High’s girls lacrosse team defeated Stratford High, 10-5, on Saturday morning.

The game was switched from tonight’s original time.

The Lady Bulldogs took a 5-2 lead at the half.

Rachel Scott led the way with three goals.

Sam Vitka (assist), Ally Curcio and Abby Bociek each scored two goals.

Jess Bryan had one tally.

Stratford divided the scoring equally.

Bella Brown, Anh Pham, Bri LaPia, Cora Martonak and Julia Mahoney each had a goal.

Bunnell’s Caitlin McCormick made 19 saves

Stratford’s Kasey Hernandez stopped seven shots.