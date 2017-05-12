Stratford police are looking for a man who held up a Barnum Avenue convenience store with a rifle.

Police said a man entered the 24/7 Express store at 1607 Barnum Avenue just after midnight on May 5. Police said the store’s clerk was alone when the suspect came in wearing a white hoodie over his head, a black ski mask over the bottom half of his face, white sweatpants, and black gloves. Police said the suspect, a white or Hispanic man, held a large rifle with a scope and pointed it at the clerk and told the clerk to give him the money or he would shoot him. The clerk gave the suspect approximately $200 from the cash register. Police said the suspect put the rifle into his waistband and down his sweat pant leg. The suspect left the store on foot and traveled across Barnum Avenue onto Broadbridge Avenue northbound.

The store’s clerk told police that the suspect spoke English and this was the same suspect who robbed the 24/7 Express Store on April 30.

Police later used the K-9 unit and found a .22 caliber rifle, a $10 bill and a pair of black sunglasses in the front yard of 1671 Broadbridge Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stratford police and ask to speak with Detective Joseph Legen.