Open Door Tea comes to Stratford

The Stratford Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, is pleased to note that Open Door Tea has been open for eight months and is a welcome member of the community. Open Door Tea is located at 3552 Main St. in Paradise Green.

The owner, Kasia Lindeberg, grew up in Poland where tea is enjoyed as a social drink from early childhood. Being a nutritionist, she studied botany in college and developed a passion during this time about the healing properties of herbs and tea.

After arriving in the United States at age 28, she began a 19-year career working as a consultant at Nature’s Way health food store in Stratford. During this time, she made many friends in the local community and fell in love with the town.

But she always had a dream of opening a tea shop, a place where people could relax (like an oasis during their stressful day) where they could sip tea and learn more about this beautiful, healthy drink.

Kasia now wants to open the door for everyone to build and strengthen their friendships, to relax and unwind, or just to engage in tea time.