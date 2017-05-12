PizzaCo opens in Stratford

The Stratford Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, is pleased to announce that PizzCo is open for business and is a welcome member of the community. PizzaCo is located at 1625 Stratford Ave.

PizzaCo, across the street from Two Roads Brewery, creates gas-fired pizzas in an automotive atmosphere reminiscent of a 1950s garage. Pizza, salads, sandwiches, appetizers and a full bar, and includes but is not limited to, Two Roads beer.

Opened in March by owners Joel Faxon, Declan Mahar and Jordan Bochanis, the trio reclaimed the 1940s-gas station and transformed it into a nostalgic walk down memory lane with a different twist—on pizza that is.

PizzaCo is open every day except Monday and offers brunch pizzas on Saturdays and Sundays.