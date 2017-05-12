Stratford Star

PizzaCo opens in Stratford

By Stratford Star on May 12, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

PizzaCo is now open for business at 1625 Stratford Ave. — Stratford Chamber of Commerce photo

The Stratford Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, is pleased to announce that PizzCo is open for business and is a welcome member of the community.  PizzaCo is located at 1625 Stratford Ave.

PizzaCo, across the street from Two Roads Brewery, creates gas-fired pizzas in an automotive atmosphere reminiscent of a 1950s garage.  Pizza, salads, sandwiches, appetizers and a full bar, and includes but is not limited to, Two Roads beer.

Opened in March by owners Joel Faxon, Declan Mahar and Jordan Bochanis, the trio reclaimed the 1940s-gas station and transformed it into a nostalgic walk down memory lane with a different twist—on pizza that is.

PizzaCo is open every day except Monday and offers brunch pizzas on Saturdays and Sundays.

Related posts:

  1. Blosveren to retire as library director
  2. Bunnell-Stratford Marching Band & Guard host fund-raiser
  3. The Center unveils new campaign, Reveal to Heal
  4. Food drive Feb. 2 at Stop & Shop in Norwalk

Previous Post Boys tennis: SHS' Schaefer-Andrade improve to 12-4 Next Post Open Door Tea comes to Stratford
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress