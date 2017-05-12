Stratford High’s No. 1 doubles team of Dan Schaefer and Ben Andrade completed the regular season with a 12-4 record when coach Bill Stanko’s Red Devils defeated Platt Tech 4-3 on Thursday.

Stratford moved to 5-11 in the pro-set match at Flood Middle School.

Singles: P. Panico (PT) def. D. Schaefer (SHS) 8-2; A.J. Alzoubi (PT) def. B. Andrade (SHS) 8-5; S. Iamartino (PT) def. M. Chaudhary (SHS) 8-4; F. Aljleilati (SHS) def. H. Grant (PT) 10-8; I. Espinal (SHS) def. L. Hernandez (PT) 8-1.

Doubles: Dan Schaefer/Ben Andrade (SHS C’s) def. S. Iamartino/A. Alzoubi (PT) 8-1; M. Aljleilati/M. Chaudhary (SHS) def. H. Grant/A. Nielson 8-0.