The Bunnell High lost a pair of SWC baseball games this week.

Joel Barlow topped the Bulldogs, 5-2, in Redding on Wednesday.

Visiting Brookfield dropped a 5-1 decision on the locals on Thursday.

Hathaway Roper went 4-for-4 and stole a base in the Barlow game.

Angelo Giannitelli had two hits.

Mike Castelot drove in both runs.

Tyler Vancho drove in a run against Brookfield.

Matt Cerini, Jack Barnhart-Sullivan, Roper and Vancho had base hits.