The Stratford High baseball team lost 9-3 to visiting Masuk High on Thursday.

Coach Mick Buckmir’s Red Devils couldn’t get anything going against Luke Shaffer, who went the distance, as they were blanked the first four frames. Shaffer struck out eight batters.

The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, with a lead off walk by Nick Dellapiano, a triple from Nick Lorusso, Jack Rose’s double, and timely ground outs to gain the advantage.

Masuk exploded for six runs in the top of the fifth, as it improved to 13-5 overall and 8-3 in the SWC.

Stratford (9-8, 6-4 SWC) scored three in the bottom of the fifth, but that is all it could muster.

Cameron Smith took the loss in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Zach Fedak finished the last 2 2/3s.

Gabe Avila single, tripled, and scored a run.

Zach Fedak chipped in with two infield hits.