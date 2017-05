Bunnell High’s girls lacrosse held up its end of the benefit doubleheader at Bulldog Field on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Watertown High, 9-8, after the Bunnell boys turned back Stratford High, 5-4 in overtime of the lidlifter to help the HEADstrong Foundation.

Samantha Vitka scored five goals to lead Bunnell.

Abby Bociek scored two goals.

Rachel Scott and Maura Kelly had one goal each.

Caitlin McCormick made 10 saves.

Ashley Gugliotti scored four goals for Watertown.