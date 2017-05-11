Bunnell High’s Kyle Bannister stepped back from the defense to create space, and then the senior bounced a shot that went just under the crossbar 44 seconds into overtime to give the Bulldogs a 5-4 victory over visiting Stratford High on Thursday.

Bannister’s game-winner completed a nail-to-the-wall effort by both teams, who dedicated the well-attended contest to the HEADstrong Foundation, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their families by providing essential services.

Ben Heiden gave Bunnell the lead when the junior scored at the 5:46 mark of the 12-minute first period.

That advantage stood up through a scoreless second quarter, which saw Stratford keeper Dan Cox make save-after save and Bunnell goalie Josh Auten not give an inch.

Bunnell’s Jarrod Davis tallied unassisted at 7:29 of the third period for a 2-0 lead.

Ryan Brault struck back only 30 seconds later for coach Anthony Della Vecchia’s Red Devils, as the freshman put a deep bounce pass into the top of the net to remake it a one-goal game.

Auten made a fine save and the Bulldogs got out in transition before Ryan LeClerc scored from right in front.

Bunnell had a 3-1 lead.

Stratford got on the board with just under four minutes remaining in the third.

Dante Francis somehow squeezed through two defenders and stayed on-balance long enough to deliver a pass to fellow captain Erik Makowski alone in front, who one-timed it into the net.

Stratford tied the game on its next extended possession — with the same tandem doing the damage.

This time Francis had more room to make the pass, and Makowski was further out from the cage but he fired it in to make it 3-3 with only 13.2 seconds left.

Stratford took its first lead on its third consecutive goal.

Dan Mitchell found just enough space inside the near post and scored with 5:47 left in regulation.

Davis’ second tally brought Bunnell even, as he earned a ground ball 30 yards out and then charged the net to score on a low bounce shot at the 4:22 mark of the final frame.