The Town Council will not beat the charter-mandated May 12 deadline to pass a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year as only three council members showed up for Thursday’s scheduled continued budget talks.

With only Council Chairman Beth Daponte, Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase and 4th District Councilman David Harden at council chambers on Thursday, the council was unable to resume talks on next year’s spending plan. That prompted Daponte to adjourn the meeting until Monday, May 15 as she expected it would be difficult to reach a quorum on Friday as well.

The lack of quorum was anticipated as several councilors said early Thursday morning after more than six hours of contentious budget debate that they would not be able to make it to the Thursday evening meeting.

Thursday’s non-meeting stands in sharp contrast to Wednesday night’s budget talks, where a spending proposal presented by 5th District Councilman Greg Cann failed to pass muster with the majority of the council. Cann’s amendments to Mayor John Harkins’ proposed $220.3-million plan would have cut spending by more than $4 million, including a $1.4 million reduction in what Harkins had recommended for the Board of Education.

Daponte called the non-meeting “a missed opportunity to have constructive conversation” with Cann and other council members who sought the drastic changes.

“Hopefully on Monday night we will be able to reconvene and come to a reasonable conclusion,” Daponte said. Daponte also referred to the Cann proposal as “voodoo accounting that was nothing more than a political gimmick.”

Chase said the council missing the proposed budget deadline is a violation with no penalty. Chase noted that this is the first time in Stratford’s history that the Town Council failed to reach its deadline to finalize a budget for the next fiscal year.

“We just have to move forward,” he said.

Harden said the proposal presented by Cann and Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips had too many errors and resulted in cuts to public services.

“I don’t think the process was truly vetted through,” said Harden, who added that he hopes a budget can be reached on Monday at an acceptable tax rate.

Harkins continued his criticism of Cann and Philips’ plan, saying the majority of the council wants to “decimate the Board of Education” and “cut services in town and underfund operations.” He also reiterated his criticism that some of the council members “were only trying to get to a number without realizing the ramifications of their actions.” Several council members, including 2nd District representative Scott Farrington-Posner, have indicated they will not vote for a budget plan that includes a mill rate increase.

Harkins’ proposal would increase the tax rate from 38.99 mills to 39.93 mills.

Harkins added that he may invoke his veto powers if a budget that he doesn’t favor passes.

Tenth District Councilman Tina Manus, who was attending a meeting in her district regarding state affordable housing rules, said by email that she hopes Daponte’s attitude will improve “and we will get something done.”

Manus added that she is waiting to hear an opinion from Town Attorney Chris Hodgson on reconciling the deficit within the Stratford EMS “that magically appeared to raise taxes before [one] vote on any budget.”

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on the Town Council budget debate.